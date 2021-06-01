The history of the Mercedes-Benz 500 E - Part 1

Thirty years ago, the former Daimler-Benz AG commissioned Porsche for a high-performance saloon.

Today, two of the people involved in the development of the Mercedes-Benz 500 E remember what that project was like.

It was unveiled at the 1990 Paris Motor Show and went on sale in the spring of 1991.

The 500 E impressed the world at the beginning of that decade with the way it combined the comfort of a passenger car with the performance of a passenger car.

Sports.

To commemorate the model's 30th anniversary and celebrate its status as a classic, the Porsche Museum has hosted two members of the team who were involved in its development to discover the exciting history behind it.