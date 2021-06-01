2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 - Remote Smart Parking Assist

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of drive motors to fit the needs of every customer.

Customers can mate the 77.4 kWh battery pack to two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors.

The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option producing a combined power output of 320 horsepower (74 kW front + 165 kW rear) and 446 ft.-lbs.

Of torque.

An IONIQ 5 with this configuration can go from 0 to 60 MPH in less than 5 seconds.

The single-motor layout with a rear motor offers 225 horsepower (168 kW) and 258 ft.-lbs.

Of torque and two-wheel drive (2WD).

When equipped with a single motor (2WD), IONIQ 5’s targeted maximum driving range on a single charge is 300 miles.

The targeted range of the dual motor all-wheel drive SE & SEL models is 269.

The top-of-the-line Limited AWD model has a targeted range of 244 miles.

All configurations have a top speed of 115 MPH and can tow a trailer with a capacity of up to 1,500 pounds.