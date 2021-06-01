This might not count as 1 of your 5 a day! YouTuber makes miniature fruit salad

This YouTuber based in Dallas, Texas, filmed as they made a miniature fruit salad using tiny utensils.

This might not count as 1 of your 5 a day!

Lahna Amjad told Newsflare: "In this video, I make the world's smallest and tastiest edible fruit salad.

It’s easy and looks quite appetizing.

"I love how this video turned out." This footage was filmed in June 2020.