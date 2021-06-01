Skip to main content
Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Tornado touches down near Fort Stockton in Texas

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:54s 0 shares 1 views
A tornado touched down on Monday (May 31) near the city of Fort Stockton in Texas.

"It appeared to be on the ground for several minutes," said the filmer of this video.

Authorities issued a tornado warning on Monday for the area south of Fort Stockton.

