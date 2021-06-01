Tornado touches down near Fort Stockton in Texas

A tornado touched down on Monday (May 31) near the city of Fort Stockton in Texas.
"It appeared to be on the ground for several minutes," said the filmer of this video.
Authorities issued a tornado warning on Monday for the area south of Fort Stockton.