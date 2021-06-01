Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Girl performs dancing show on China's Children's Day despite bawling her eyes out

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:22s 0 shares 2 views
Girl performs dancing show on China's Children's Day despite bawling her eyes out
Girl performs dancing show on China's Children's Day despite bawling her eyes out

A girl performed a dancing show on China’s Children’s Day while crying on stage in central China.

A girl performed a dancing show on China’s Children’s Day while crying on stage in central China.

The video, filmed in the city of Xianning in Hubei Province on May 30, shows a girl dancing while bawling her eye's out on a stage during the Children’s Day performance.

According to a kindergarten teacher, the girl is a bit introverted.

When she saw so many people in the audience, she felt frightened.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore