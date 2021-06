Covid-19: India records 1.27 Lakh cases, deaths lowest in 35 days| Coronavirus|Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, a ray of hope as it recorded the lowest no.

Of cases since April 9th.

India reported 1,27,510 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent.

Worldwide, over 17 crore cases have been logged so far; 35 lakh people have died.

