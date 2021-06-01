Canadian mum loses over 50 kg after starting pole dancing

Jessica Wilson, 26, documented her weight loss journey she started in late 2019.

This mum from New Brunswick, Canada, managed to lose over 50 kilograms after she started pole dancing.

This mum from New Brunswick, Canada, managed to lose over 50 kilograms after she started pole dancing.

Jessica Wilson, 26, documented her weight loss journey she started in late 2019.

Wilson said: "I've been in a bigger body for as long as I can remember.

I spent all of my teen years and early adult life in a vicious cycle of restricting 'bad' foods to lose weight.

Then once I lost weight I'd binge all the foods I was restricting until I gained back any weight lost plus more, before starting the cycle again.

For 10 years I lost and gained the same 50-70 pounds!

"I weighed about 290 pounds when I got my pole in the fall of 2019.

I actually thought I would be able to hop on and start spinning and was quite disappointed when it turned out that I couldn't even lift myself off the ground.

I gave up for 3-4 weeks.

But I was missing the added light pole brought to my life so I decided to give it another try.

I worked at it every day and it helped me feel like myself again.

I could feel the depression lifting.

I was moving my body every day...joyfully.

"When COVID-19 hit a few months later and we had to lock down, it was all I had to do in my spare time.

I'd do a morning session, then I would find myself scrolling online and seeing something I'd want to try so there would be some days I would be active multiple times a day.

"After lockdown and I started seeing friends and family again they began commenting on my weight loss.

I had been noticing some of my clothes getting bigger so I decided to weigh myself and found that I had lost 40 pounds.

"The more I used the pole, the more energy I had and I got stronger.

The stronger I got, the more moves I could do.

Through it all my body just kept changing.

Intuitive eating came back and binging left once again.

I started listening to my hunger and fullness cues and made sure I got enough nutrition and ate foods that gave me enough energy for my pole sessions.

"My body seems to have rested its set point around 170.

I can still feel my body changing and getting stronger but I think it's found the size it likes and I'm still happy with it no matter what size it is.

It allows me to spin on my pole and I'm thankful for that!

""For so many years I desperately wanted to lose weight and couldn't successfully do that.

It wasn't until I got to the point where I was happy with myself in my larger body that it started to come off almost effortlessly."