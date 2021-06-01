I Was Attacked With Acid - But I Still Feel Beautiful | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A WOMAN who survived an acid attack says she still feels beautiful despite being mutilated for life.

Esther Jimenez, 37, was doused with a concoction commonly known as 'devil acid', by a stranger in 2011 while working at a cafe in the Dominican Republic.

She suffered second and third-degree burns on her face and body and lost her eye.

Esther's injuries were so severe her children could not even recognise her.

She has undergone 28 surgeries to reconstruct her face maimed by the attacker who has never been caught.

Although she has been left disfigured, Esther has learned to embrace her appearance by regularly sharing photos and videos of herself on social media.

She said: "I feel beautiful, because beauty is not about your face.

What's important is how you feel." Now working as an influencer, Esther has amassed over 87,000 Instagram followers who are inspired by her story and confidence.

She added: "There were people who were suicidal but they saw that, despite having a face like I do, I always post photos of myself with a positive message." Esther is also campaigning to lift the stigma around burn victims and promote tougher punishments for such attacks.

Https://www.instagram.com/jimenez.esther/