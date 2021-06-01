I Want To Be The World's Most Muscular Barbie | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A BARBIE fanatic from California wants to become the world's fittest Barbie doll.

We last met Blondie Bennet seven years ago, when she was going through hypnotherapy to become more doll-like.

However, Blondie has now replaced the hypnotherapy with weights and protein shakes.

Four years ago Blondie, who lives in L.A., embarked on a journey to transform herself from a “skinny stick to a muscle bombshell”.

Blondie's decision to transform her aesthetic, into what she describes as a “superhero Barbie”, has meant that she now needs to train four times a week and eat five or six times a day.

But it’s not just dumbbells that Blondie has been lifting.

In the last four years, Blondie has had a face lift, lip lift, cheek lift, she’s had her eyes done, her lip implants replaced and changed out her old breast implants for expanders, taking her boobs from 1700cc to a whopping 4000cc.

For most people this might seem extreme, but not for Blondie, she wants to look like she’s had work done and is actively trying to look more plastic.

However her procedures haven’t come cheap.

Blondie estimates all her procedures in the last four years have cost over $100,000.

Today, Blondie meets up with a friend of hers, who’s got "a lot of boobs and a lot of booty", to take her through a home workout.

Blondie https://www.instagram.com/bustyfitdoll2.0/?hl=en Allegra https://www.instagram.com/allegracoleworld/?hl=en