Distracted motorcycle rider playing phone crashes into back of car

This is the embarrassing moment a distracted motorcycle rider playing on his phone crashed into the back of a car.

The bungling rider was seen holding his smartphone on his left hand while he looked at the screen and touched the screen.

His right hand gripped the handlebars of his scooter in Si Sa Ket province, northeastern Thailand on May 28.

As the two-wheeler moved forward, the rider was distracted by the handset and did not notice that the car in front of him had stopped.

Dashcam footage shows how the rider slammed into the back of the vehicle while his phone was flung onto the ground.

The man was not hurt in the crash.

Motorist Suragorn Korasri, whose car bumper was damaged, said he was on his way home when he heard a loud bump from the back of his vehicle before he saw the rider.

He said: ‘I was confused when I heard the loud bump on the back of my car.

I was on my home.

I was relieved that the man was not hurt.’ The rider was not hurt but his motorcycle was damaged.

He also agreed to pay for the damage done to the rear of the car.

Riding a motorcycle while using a phone is illegal in Thailand and carries a fine of up to 1,000 Baht (32 USD).

Suragorn did not report the crash to police.