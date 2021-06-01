Surprise! Emotions run high when former US Marines are reunited after 20 years

This is the moment three old friends were reunited after more than 20 years in a touching birthday surprise.

This is the moment three old friends were reunited after more than 20 years in a touching birthday surprise.

Mike Davis met John Mitchell in 1994 while the two were serving in the United States Marines in Oahu, Hawaii.

At the same time, the two also befriended Hideki Kealoha who was studying psychology for veterans with PTSD on the island.

In 1998, all three men returned home meaning they were separated, so Davis's children decided to reunite all three for his birthday for the first time in more than 20 years.

Davis can hardly believe it when he hugs his two old buddies who were in on the surprise.