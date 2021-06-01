Hundreds of eggs hatch due to hot weather in Vietnam

According to the shop owner who sells duck and chicken eggs, the eggs were brought to his store on Tuesday (May 25).

Eggs were hatched into ducklings due to the hot weather in Ha Noi, Vietnam.

He was woken up by the strange noises and saw the ducklings emerging from the eggs.

According to the weather reports, northern and central Vietnam was experiencing a record heatwave with a high temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

This is the reason why the eggs hatched on the way to the egg store.

The hot weather caused many areas to suffer from droughts, affecting crops and livestock.

The man said the eggs continued to hatch into ducklings, prompting him to transport the ducks back to the farm.