Take a seat and watch this Turkish artist create miniature pieces of furniture

Busra Arpasirti, based in Konya, films as she constructs realistic-looking tiny pieces of furniture.

This Turkish artist creates miniature replicas of pieces of furniture.

This Turkish artist creates miniature replicas of pieces of furniture.

Busra Arpasirti, based in Konya, films as she constructs realistic-looking tiny pieces of furniture.

She said: "I love making miniature furniture, dollhouse items, barbie items, and DIY videos!

"The armchairs usually take me about six days to finish.

I mainly use a foam board, poplin fabric, paper towels, and Pritt glue stick to make one.

As for the bed and tables, I usually use wood, utility knife & glue."