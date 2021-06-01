Top 10 Times Movies Had to Be Patched After Release

For this list, we’ll be looking at films that were re-edited after their theatrical premiere or release to address a specific issue.

Sometimes a movie needs a little extra love...for better or worse.

Our countdown includes "The Shining", “Shrek 2”, “The Santa Clause”, and more!