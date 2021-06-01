Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, June 20, 2021

Top 10 Times Movies Had to Be Patched After Release

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:52s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Times Movies Had to Be Patched After Release
Top 10 Times Movies Had to Be Patched After Release

Sometimes a movie needs a little extra love...for better or worse.

For this list, we’ll be looking at films that were re-edited after their theatrical premiere or release to address a specific issue.

Sometimes a movie needs a little extra love...for better or worse.

For this list, we’ll be looking at films that were re-edited after their theatrical premiere or release to address a specific issue.

Our countdown includes "The Shining", “Shrek 2”, “The Santa Clause”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore