Morning Buzz June 1

WHITECAPS' ARE HOLDING A JOBFAIRTODAY AT L-M-C-U BALLPARK.THEY'RELOOKING TO FILL A VARIETY OFPOSITIONS INCLUDINGCLEANERS, SERVERS AND USHERS.PAY FOR MOST OFTHE POSITIONS STARTS AROUNDNINE-SIXTY-FIVE AN HOUR.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED INAPPLYING, STOP BY THE PEPSISTADIUM CLUB AT THE BALLPARKBETWEEN 3 AND 7 THIS EVENING.DO YOUR FOOD ALLERGIES LEAVEYOU WITH FEW OPTIONS ON THEMENU?

VEGAN AND GLUTEN-FREEFOOD IS COMING TO BEERCITY THIS WEEK.

'DANK STREET'OPENS ON THURSDAY...IT'S A ONE HUNDRED PERCENTVEGAN AND GLUTEN-FREEGHOST KITCHEN USING LOCALLYSOURCED INGREDIENTS.'DANK STREET' WILL BE OPENTHURSDAYS AND FRIDAYS FROM 5TO 10 AT NIGHT.

TO ORDER YOUCAN LOG ONTO THEIR WEBSITE ATDANK STREET FOOD DOT COM.THE ALPHA WOMEN'S CENTER ISCHANGING ITS NAME... AND NOWEXPANDING ITS SERVICES TO MENTOO TH.Y'ERE NOW CALLED THECENTER- ALPHAGRAND RAPIDS.

THE CENTER HASBEEN IN THE CITY'SBU RTONHEIGHTSNEIGHBORHOOD SNCIE 1985.

ITPROVIDES FREE AND HOLISTICSERVICES TO THOSE IMPACTED BYUNPLANNED PREGNANCIES.

THECENTER ALSO OFFERS MOMS ANDDADS ACCESS TO SUPPORT GROUPS,MENTORING, EDUCATIONALCLASSES AND G-E-D COURSES.

THENEW CENTER OPENS JUNE 7 ANDWILL ALSO OFFER PARENTING ANDMATERIAL RESOURCESINCLUDING DIAPERS, FORMULA ANDCLOTHING.AMERICAN DUNES...NOW THE NEWHO MEFRO THE GRIFFINS YOUTHFOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC.

THEJACKNICKLAUS- DESIGNED COURSE INGRAND HAVEN JUST OPENED THISMONTH.

THE 27TH ANNUALEVENT WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY,AUGUST 26TH.THE GOLF CLASSIC WILLCO NTNIUETOSERVE AS THE PRIMARY FUNDRAISERFOR THE GRIFFINS YOUTHFOUNDATION, BUT NOW, IT WILLALSO SUPPORT THEFOLDS OF HONOR FOUNDATION, THATPROVIDES SCHOLARSHIPS TOSPOUSES AND CHILDREN OFAMERICA'S FALLEN AND DISABLEDSERVICE MEMBERS.CHECK OUT THE "KELLOGG'S BOWLBOT." THE CEREALCOMPANY HAS PARTNERED WITHCHOWBOTICS TO CREATE A CEREALDISPENSING MACHINE.

STUDENTS INBOTH THE UNIVERSITY OFWISCONSIN- MADISON AND FLORIDASTATE UNIVERSITY CANGRAB CUSTOMIZED CEREAL BOWLSWHICH CAN COMBINE 22INGREDIENTS.

EACH MACHINECOMES WITH SEVEN PRE-PROGRAMMEDMENU ITEMS WHICH HAVE FUN NAMESLIKE "ABOUT LAST NIGHT..."A"HWAIIFIVE O..." AND "VALENTINE'S DAYVIBES."