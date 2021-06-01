Harmful stereotypes in media deter more than a third of LGBTQ+ Americans

Two-thirds of LGBTQ+ Americans believe representation in media is "greatly lacking," according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 LGBTQ+ Americans found that despite 62% believing we've made progress with representation, there's still a long way to go.

Even when there is representation, only a third of respondents (31%) said it was a "positive" portrayal when they first saw someone like them in the media.Commissioned by Orbitz and conducted by OnePoll ahead of Pride month in June, the survey also explored the positives of representation and the importance of it.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said seeing themselves in media — on shows like "Steven Universe" (Cartoon Network) or "The Fosters" (ABC Family) — helped them to realize their own identity.