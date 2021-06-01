Determined squirrel clings onto feeder and performs pull-ups to reach food

This determined squirrel was spotted clinging onto a nut feeder and performing several pull-ups to reach the food.

This determined squirrel was spotted clinging onto a nut feeder and performing several pull-ups to reach the food.

A homeowner in Lampeter, UK, filmed as the squirrel went to great lengths to access the food.

The filmer told Newsflare: "We moved the bird table nut feeder to a high pole with a baffle to stop the squirrel destroying it and swiping all the nuts.

"This baby found another way to get the nuts but didn't factor in how slippery glass can be!

"We heard a weird scratching noise and went to investigate and there he was up on the window feeder!

"Love the panic when he loses control of his back legs but full marks for perseverance!" This footage was filmed on May 29.