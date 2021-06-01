Nearly half of Americans convinced dinosaurs still exist in a remote corner of the world

Nearly HALF of Americans are convinced dinosaurs still exist in some remote corner of the world, according to a study.Researchers who polled 2,000 adults found four in 10 think the prehistoric animals existed between 2,000 and 10,000 years ago - rather than between 230-66 million.A fifth even believe dinosaurs only became extinct 100 years ago. Fifty-four percent also believe all dinosaurs only lived in Africa, Mexico and North America - unaware their bones have been found all over the world.And despite there being more than 1,000 different species of dinosaur, the typical adult can name just FOUR - with Tyrannosaurus rex the most well-known.A further six in 10 Americans even think there was a dinosaur called Doyouthinktheysaurus. But the research, commissioned by Boat Rocker Studios to celebrate National Dinosaur day on June 1st, and the new preschool animated series Dino Ranch on Disney Junior which launches on Disney+ on June 18th, found 64 percent of adults were 'obsessed' with dinosaurs as children.Of the 42 percent of Americans with children under 16, more than eight in 10 (84 percent) believe the love of dinosaurs has been passed down to the next generation.And three-quarters of parents believe their kids are now more clued-up on the prehistoric creatures than they are, according to the OnePoll figures.A further 84 percent of mums and dads said their child is 'obsessed' with dinosaurs. U.S Paleontologist, Professor Steve Brusatte from the University of Edinburgh said: "Dinosaurs continue to fascinate - there is still so much we don't know about them."New discoveries by a vibrant generation of young scientists have really changed scientific perceptions of what dinosaurs were actually like, and we now know that they were smart, active, dynamic animals more like birds than overgrown scaly lizards as they are often depicted."To be completely correct, dinosaurs never truly went extinct at all - birds descended from dinosaurs, which makes them dinosaurs."The survey also found three in 10 adults believe dinosaurs walked the earth at the same time as prehistoric humans - despite there being around 65 million years between them.Another quarter think dinosaurs shared the roaming plains with modern elephants, which is closer - although still 10 million years more recent than dinos.The survey also challenged adults to name common dinosaurs from picture options and found more than two-thirds were unable to pick the long-necked Brontosaurus out of a lineup.Another 47 percent couldn't even identify the famous three-horned Triceratops, despite it being considered a favorite by many children over the years.A dino-knowledge quiz is available at [ https://www.oathstudio.com/dino-ranch/ ] so adults and parents can challenge their knowledge against their kids and learn a thing or two, there is also a fun fact sheet to help them brush up on their dino know-how. Matt Fernandes, Creator of the preschool series said: "It's brilliant to see that shows like Dino Ranch are helping to drive a strong love of dinosaurs in kids today, and these magnificent creatures still have an audience. "Children love to hold special knowledge over adults and I would say that most children can educate their parents on a variety of intricate dinosaur facts."The idea that giants walked the earth millions of years ago sparks a child's imagination, without the fear of ever running into one."

