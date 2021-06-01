Tuesday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: PAY, OVLY

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Paymentus Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director William Ingram purchased 47,619 shares of PAY, for a cost of $21.00 each, for a total investment of $999,999.

So far Ingram is in the green, up about 50.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.49.

Paymentus Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Ingram in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Janet S.

Pelton purchased $94,842 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $18.97 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Pelton in the past twelve months.

Oak Valley Bancorp is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday.

Pelton was up about 3.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OVLY trading as high as $19.61 in trading on Tuesday.