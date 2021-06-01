100 years later: Tulsa events mark anniversary of race massacre

Events included a dedication for the Vernon A.M.E.
Church in Greenwood, the only Black-owned structure left standing from the Black Wall Street era.
This Memorial Day marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a white mob killed an estimated 300 black..
The Tulsa Race Massacre remains one of the worst events of racial violence in the U.S., but for decades, it was one of the least..