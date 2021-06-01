Doctor dresses up as Japanese superhero to surprise kids in hospital on China's Children's Day

A 66-year-old doctor dressed up as Ultraman, a Japanese superhero, to surprise kids in a hospital on China's Children's Day.

The video, shot in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province on May 31, shows the 66-year-old professor Miao Wusheng in an Ultraman's costume to see children in the Third Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Medical University.

The professor of the Children's Orthopaedics Miao Wusheng dressed up as Ultraman as he hoped the children can be as brave as Ultraman and beat their diseases as soon as possible.

The video was provided by local media with permission.