Lockdown to ease across most of Scotland but some areas retain tougher measures

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in parts of Scotland on Saturday, but much of the country will retain tougher measures due to spikes in cases of the virus.The First Minister updated MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on coronavirus restrictions.Glasgow is to move from Level 3 to Level 2 of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.