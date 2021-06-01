Moderna files for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna on Tuesday filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second drugmaker to do so after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech sought full clearance for their vaccine last month.

Currently, the company is only authorized for emergency use in the U.S., but a full approval could be an important step in diminishing vaccine hesitancy.

It would also allow the vaccine maker to market their shots directly, as well as help companies and government agencies looking for vaccinations for their employees.

The move by Moderna comes just weeks after rival Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech sought full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Moderna has an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine with more than 151 million doses already distributed.

The company said it will continue to submit data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks with a request for a priority review.

On completion of the submission, the FDA will notify the company when it is formally accepted for review.