CBSE class 12th exams cancelled, 'decision taken in the interest of students'| Oneindia News

No CBSE Class 12 exams will take place this year, taking a decision in the interest of students.The Centre has issued a show-cause notice to former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who skipped reporting in Delhi on Monday after being summoned by the Centre.

The central government on Tuesday clarified that there will be no mixing of Covid-19 vaccine doses in India until enough scientific evidence on its effectiveness is gathered.

One crore Covid vaccines will be available every day by mid-July, or early-August, ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said Tuesday afternoon, as the centre doubled down on its stated aim of vaccinating the whole country.

