China Announces Three-Child Policy.

The major policy shift comes after the country’s census data showed steep declines in birth rates.

China replaced its one-child rule in 2016 with a two-child limit, which failed to lead to an increase in births.

Experts have noted that Chinese citizens may not be deterred by birth restrictions, but instead the high cost of raising children in China.

If relaxing the birth policy was effective, the current two-child policy should have proven to be effective too, Commerzbank senior economist Hao Zhou, via Reuters.

The fundamental issue is living costs are too high and life pressures are too huge, Commerzbank senior economist Hao Zhou, via Reuters