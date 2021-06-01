First Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu Reported in China

In a statement released by the government of China on Tuesday.

The nation reports that a 41-year-old man is the first known human to have contracted the strain of bird flu.

This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission.

The statement goes on to say that the "risk of large-scale spread is low.".

The man is a resident of Jiangsu province, close to Shanghai.

He was hospitalized due to contracting the strain of bird flu in late April, and is said to be in stable condition.

According to the commission that reported the case, no other humans have contracted H10N3