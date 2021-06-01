Nike Supports Naomi Osaka’s Decision to Withdraw From French Open

On Monday, Naomi Osaka announced her decision to withdraw from the French Open.

The tennis star said she would be “tak[ing] some time away from the court” after being fined $15,000 for not talking to media following her straight-set victory.

I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris, Naomi Osaka, via CNN.

Nike, which signed a sponsorship deal with Osaka in 2019, has since come out in support of her decision.

The brand commended her for being honest about her struggle with mental health illnesses.

Our thoughts are with Naomi.

We support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience.

, Nike, via CNN.

Other sponsors, such as Mastercard, have also voiced their support for Osaka.

Naomi Osaka's decision reminds us all how important it is to prioritize personal health and well-being … We support her and admire her courage to address important issues, both on and off the court, Mastercard, via statement