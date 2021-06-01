Scotland's Euros campaign Tartan Army's anticipation

Scotland awaits the delayed 2020 European Championship with a sense of anticipation 23 years in the making.

The last time the Tartan Army had a summer tournament to relish was way back at the 1998 World Cup in France, though ongoing coronavirus rules mean there will be a limit to the number of fans able to attend matches.

The 26-man squad the Tartan Army will be backing includes three young players handed their first call-ups in Chelsea's Billy Gilmour, Rangers' Nathan Patterson and Celtic's David Turnbull.