UK Announces Zero Daily Covid Deaths

For the first time since last March, the UK has announced zero daily Covid deaths, within 28 days of a positive test.

However, the good news comes amid concern over a small uptick in cases connected to the variant first identified in India.

According to the latest figures, , another 3,165 new cases have been reported, as compared to 3,383 on Monday.

The number of people being admitted to hospitals and those contracting the virus have dropped from a high reached in January.

An increasing number of people in the UK have already received the first or second dose of a vaccine, with over a third of the adult population having already received both doses.