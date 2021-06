Lin-Manuel Miranda On Bringing 'In The Heights' To The Big Screen

Before ‘Hamilton’ became a global phenomenon, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and starred in the off-Broadway musical ‘In The Heights’, which eventually launched his career after it went on to win two Tony Awards and a Grammy.

More than a decade later, "In the Heights" is hitting theatres and Miranda tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante it's well worth the wait despite the long journey from stage to screen.