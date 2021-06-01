Woman accuses friend of ‘ruining’ her birthday over a family emergency

A mom was accused of stealing attentionfrom her friend's birthday party.

She askedReddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice."I'm a single mom to Juliana," the mom said."She's had these horrible migraines at least oncea week for the past two to three months.“It was one of my friend's birthdays on Saturdayso I hired a babysitter and gave her instructionsfor what to do if Juliana has a migraine and myfriends and I went out to dinner to celebrate”.“Around an hour after I got to the restaurantthe babysitter called and said that Juliana hadanother migraine and she'd tried everything butJuliana still wasn't feeling better”."I told the group that Juliana was sick, left money formy meal, and practically flew home," the mom wrote."She was throwing up and eventually faintedand we ended up spending the night in the ER.

Mostof my friends adore Juliana and were texting meto check on her throughout the dinner”.“Today I got a long text from the friend whose birthday it was asking me to apologize for 'stealing all the attention from her' and 'ruining her birthday’”.Reddit users thought the mom did theright thing.

“I mean how insensitive andself-centered do you have to be, to get jealousof a sick child!" one person wrote