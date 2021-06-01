World’s Largest Meat Processing Company Is Latest Cyberattack Victim

The attack affected JBS' servers that support its IT systems in North America and Australia.

The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation, JBS, via news release.

Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers, JBS, via news release.

Said the company is working with law enforcement in Australia and overseas "to bring those responsible to account.".

The Colonial Pipeline also fell prey to a recent cyberattack, .

And Nobelium, those likely responsible for the SolarWinds attacks targeted 3,000 email accounts at different organizations last week.

If the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack didn't impact enough consumers to spur response by the international community, the JBS meat supplier incident likely will, Meg King, the director of the science and technology innovation program at The Wilson Center, to CNN Business.

Now is the time for a global agreement to break the business model of ransomware, Meg King, the director of the science and technology innovation program at The Wilson Center, to CNN Business