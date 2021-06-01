Kylie Jenner responds to TikTok story accusing her of bullying

A model accused Kylie Jenner of being a bully to her on set in 2015 when she danced in Tyga's "Ice Cream Man" music video.Victoria Vanna claimed in two TikTok videos that Jenner "made fun of" her dancing on set and eventually made her cry .Vanna explained that, since it had been years since the incident, she felt ready to share the story on social media.“As soon as I walked out, she’s looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of, like, how I was dancing," Vanna said.Popular Instagram account The Shade Room picked up on Vanna's videos and shared them with its 23.6 million followers."... this never happened," Jenner replied to the Instagram.So far, neither Jenner nor Vanna has made any further statement on the story