John Krasinski responds to Amy Schumer's 'pretend marriage' jab

John Krasinski reacts to Amy Schumer's joke that marriage to Emily Blunt is 'for publicity'
FOXNews.com
The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to promote the horror film and encourage people to go back to movie theaters.
The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to promote the horror film and encourage people to go back to movie theaters.
John Krasinski weighed in after Amy Schumer quipped on Instagram that he and wife Emily Blunt have a "pretend marriage for..
The comedian joked the pair wed for 'publicity' in a glowing review of 'A Quiet Place Part II.'