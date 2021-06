John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Weigh in on A Quiet Place Part II

Originally set to be released last March, delayed due to coronavirus-related concerns, A Quiet Place Part II will finally make its theatrical debut May 28th.

Director and star of the first film, A Quiet place, John Krasinski and wife and star of the sequel, Emily Blunt talk about the theme of the second movie and why it was so crucial to show it at the movie theater.