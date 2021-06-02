San Bernardino County Deputy Shot, Killed Following Pursuit In Yucca Valley; Suspect Also Killed

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed late Monday night that 43-year-old Sgt.
Dominic Vaca passed away from his injuries after being airlifted to a local hospital.
He was a 17-year veteran of the department.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed late Monday night that 43-year-old Sgt.
Dominic Vaca passed away from his injuries after being airlifted to a local hospital.
He was a 17-year veteran of the department.
A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy has died after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon following a motorcycle chase in..
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video of a hostage situation in San Andreas that ended with a deputy and a..