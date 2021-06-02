San Bernardino County Deputy Shot, Killed Following Pursuit In Yucca Valley; Suspect Also Killed
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed late Monday night that 43-year-old Sgt.

Dominic Vaca passed away from his injuries after being airlifted to a local hospital.

He was a 17-year veteran of the department.