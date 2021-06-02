Son Movie

Son Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a mysterious group breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety.

But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasing psychosis and convulsions.

Following her maternal instincts, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

Directed by Ivan Kavanagh.

Starring Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch and Luke David Blumm.

Premieres July 8