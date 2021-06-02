Hayat Movie

Hayat Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hayat follows the lives of Rahma, an Eritrean migrant, and her four young children living together in a small unit in Melbourne's inner suburbs.

As Rahma contends with personal difficulties of isolation and disconnect, she encourages her children to maintain a strong sense of their own faith and culture as a means of embracing Western society.

Hayat was written and produced by Rendah Haj and Maudie Osborne, with Haj also directing the film.

Four by Three presents Hayat an RRe Film.

Coming Fall 2021.