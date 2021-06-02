THE CONJURING THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT Movie Trailer

THE CONJURING THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: True horror returns.

Based on the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Directed by Michael Chaves starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard release date June 4, 2021 (in theaters and on HBO MAX)