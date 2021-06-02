American Traitor The Trial Of Axis Sally Film Clip

American Traitor The Trial Of Axis Sally Film Clip - Plot synopsis: Based on the true story, AMERICAN TRAITOR: THE TRIAL OF AXIS SALLY follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) and her lawyer (Al Pacino), who struggles to redeem her reputation.

Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.

Director Michael Polish Writers Vance Owen, Darryl Hicks Actors Al Pacino, Meadow Williams, Mitch Pileggi, Thomas Kretschmann, Lala Kent Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 49 minutes