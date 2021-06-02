Las Vegas police still needs public's help to identify dead boy found on trailhead

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the body of a boy who was found Friday in the area of the Mountain Springs trailhead.
Jeremy Chen reports.
