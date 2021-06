How a geospatial nervous system could help us design a better future | Jack Dangermond

What if we could better understand the world's biggest challenges simply by looking at a map?

Jack Dangermond, a pioneer in geographic information system (GIS) technology that powers the digital maps people around the world use every day, speaks with TED technology curator Simone Ross about how his team is building a geospatial nervous system: a global, interconnected GIS network that reveals patterns, visualizes trends -- and could transform the way we make decisions about nearly everything.