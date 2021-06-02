Horror History: Ghosts, Demons and Things That Go Bump in the Night

Join us for our five-part series “Horror History”, where we look at how the genre went from being a bump in the night to slaying at the box office.

The Devil's in the details!

In this episode, we look at the history of supernatural horror - from classics like “The Haunting” (1963) and “The Exorcist” (1973) to modern day fright fests like “The Conjuring” (2013) and “Hereditary” (2018).