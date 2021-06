PGA helps out veterans with PGA Hope

OUR PATRIOTS EVERYWHERE.

ANDTHEY DO SO BY PROVIDING FREEGOLF INSTRUCTION BY PGAPROFESSIONALS AS THERAPY ANDREHAB.

THEY ARE FOUR WEEKSINTO THE SIX WEEK PROGRAM ATOSPREY POINT GOLF COURSE INBOCA RATON.

AND THE IMPACT ISHAS ON OUR NATION'S HERO ISWHAT KEEPS THE PGA PROS COMINGBACK.MICHELLE GODA FOUNDATIONPROGRAMS COORDINATOR- "YOU'LLHEAR STORIES ABOUT HOW THISWAS THE ONLY REASON THEY GOTOUT OF THE HOUSE FOR THAT WEEKTHEY WERE IN A BLACK HOLE THATNO CIVILIAN COULD UNDERSTANDBUT BEING OUT ON THE GOLFCOURSE WITH OTHER VETERANS ANDJUST AN EXCUSE TO GET OUT ANDBE BACK IN THEIR COMMUNITY,THAT'S WHY WE DO IT." PATRICKRONAYNE, LEAD INSTRUCTOR "SOMEOF THE VETERANS THAT COMETHROUGH HERE DO HAVE SOME FORMOF DISABILITY WHETHER ITS PTSDOR ITS PHYSICALLY SO WE DOHAVE TO BE VERY CAREFUL WITHHOW WE HANDLE THEM AND MAKESURE WE'RE GIVING THEM EVERYOPPORTUNITY TO SUCCEED.FREN