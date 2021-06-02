Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Holiday Marina in Lake Lanier, Georgia bursts into flames

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A huge fire gutted the Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier in Georgia on Tuesday, June 1.

Several boats and watercraft were damaged but no injuries were reported.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @_bz55.

