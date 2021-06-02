Holiday Marina in Lake Lanier, Georgia bursts into flames

A huge fire gutted the Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier in Georgia on Tuesday, June 1.
Several boats and watercraft were damaged but no injuries were reported.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @_bz55.