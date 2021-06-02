Officials recover over $3,000 from homeless woman's shelter in Jammu and Kashmir

Footage from June 1 shows boxes full of cash being removed from the shelter in Nowshera.

Officials recovered over $3,000 from a homeless woman's shelter in Jammu and Kashmir.

A group of officials counted the cash and it amounted to 258,507 Indian Rupees ($3,531USD).

The homeless woman was moved to a government shelter.