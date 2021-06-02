I Don't Need Your Pity - I'm Living My Influencer Dream | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A DISABLED INFLUENCER wants to be the role model she never saw herself as a child.

Kartier Rose, 23, was born with spinal muscular atrophy - a progressive condition that causes the muscles to get weaker over time.

She has been in a wheelchair virtually her entire life, and endured horrendous bullying as a child, with her tormentors even accusing her of faking her disability.

From an early age, Kartier, of Bradford, UK, has loved makeup, and would often find escapism in the pages of glossy fashion magazines.

However, the lack of disabled models she saw in the media left her feeling underrepresented, which dented her confidence.

She said: "Growing up, I felt like the odd one out a lot, which affected my body image." Determined to empower and inspire other disabled people, Kartier has now become a successful lifestyle influencer.

On her YouTube and Instagram pages, she shares beauty tutorials, fashion tips, and an insight into the realities of life with a disability.

She also does modelling, and has launched her own line of vegan false lashes.

She even hopes to use other disabled models in her campaigns so that little girls like her can see themselves working it in front of the camera.

Kartier said: "I loved reading fashion magazines as a child, but disabled people were underrepresented.

Seeing models that looked like me would have massively helped my confidence." https://www.instagram.com/kartierrose/ https://www.tiktok.com/@kartierrose