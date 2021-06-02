US moms create dating app for unvaccinated singles so that anti-vaxxers can find love online

Two moms from Hawaii have created a dating app for unvaccinated singles so that anti-vaxxers can find love online.

Shelby Thomson, 27, and Heather Pyle, 37, developed Unjected for people who refuse to take the coronavirus vaccine and do not want a vaccinated partner.

Shelby, a photographer, and Heather, a spa manager, came up with the idea in early February as they believed society was dividing into those who wanted the vaccine and those who did not want the jab.

Shelby claimed that people who refuse to have the shot are now being treated as second class citizens in the US.