Hyde Park stabbing: Teenager stabbed in mass brawl

A teenager has been stabbed after a fight broke out in London's Hyde Park.A video posted on social media shows the 17-year-old being chased by a group of males armed with what appears to be large knives.He is then seen falling to the ground before being kicked and stabbed in front of many people who were out enjoying the evening sun.Police said his injuries are not life-threatening and that no arrests have been made as yet.