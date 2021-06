Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may arrive in India soon| DCGI paves the way | Oneindia News

In a move to pave the way for the availability of vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna in India, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has exempted foreign Covid-19 vaccines approved by specific nations or health bodies from post-approval bridging trials in the country.

